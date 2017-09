Aug 31 (Reuters) - Royal Delft :

* H1 revenue 10.1 million euros ($11.3 million) versus 11.3 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 0.9 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 78,000 euros versus 114,000 euros year ago

* Does not give a 2015 outlook because of remaining uncertainty on both tourist and retail market Source text: bit.ly/1hqUEdU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)