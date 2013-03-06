Israel's IDB Development sells rest of Clal Industries

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel’s IDB Development Corp sold its remaining 10.64 percent stake in Clal Industries and Investments (CII) to an unnamed institution for 223 million shekels ($60 million).

IDB said in a statement on Wednesday it sold the stake in an off-market transaction at a price of 13.3 shekels per share, below its closing price of 15 shekels on Tuesday in Tel Aviv. Clal’s shares were down 4.5 percent at 14.32 shekels in late morning trade.

IDB Development will post a gain of 22 million shekels from the sale.

The deal follows IDB’s sale of 49.9 percent of CII to U.S.-based Access Industries for 1.27 billion shekels last July.

CII, with a market value of 2.4 billion shekels, is one of Israel’s leading investment companies with holdings ranging from manufacturing-oriented activities to technology companies. It also operates units to manage its investments in biotechnology and other venture capital investments.

IDB Development is a holding company and subsidiary of IDB Holding, which has said it would take steps to increase its liquidity significantly to pay off a high debt load.