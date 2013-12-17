FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli court approves Elsztain and Ben-Moshe IDB rescue plan
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli court approves Elsztain and Ben-Moshe IDB rescue plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - An Israeli court approved on Tuesday a rescue plan proposed by Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain and his Israeli partner Motti Ben-Moshe that would give them ownership of debt-ridden IDB Holding Corp , a spokeswoman for IDB said.

The takeover, however, will only come into effect after Ben-Moshe discloses the full financing details of the deal, the spokeswoman said.

The court decision put an end to a high-profile battle over who will control the conglomerate, which through its pyramidal structure controls a slew of major companies in Israel.

IDB expanded rapidly over the past decade under controlling shareholder Nochi Dankner, whose rival proposal was rejected last week by creditors, but has been hit hard by slowing economic growth and increased market competition.

IDB Holding owes bondholders 2 billion shekels ($570 million) and its subsidiary IDB Development owes a further 5.8 billion.

$1 = 3.51 shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.