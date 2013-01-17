FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's IDB offers Clal Insurance to Koor Industries
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Israel's IDB offers Clal Insurance to Koor Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden Israeli conglomerate IDB Development said on Thursday it would seek to sell part or all of its holdings in Clal Insurance to Koor Industries.

IDB, a unit of IDB Holding Corp, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that any deal would be valued by an independent evaluator.

Clal Insurance, which has a market value of 3 billion shekels ($806 million), is 54.97 percent owned by IDB Development. IDB also holds 13.35 percent of Koor and indirectly holds another 70.11 percent through unit Discount Investment Corp.

Koor, which holds about 2.4 percent of Credit Suisse and 40 percent of generic crop protection chemical maker MA Industries, has yet to discuss IDB’s proposal.

Israeli media said that the sale would help IDB raise much-needed cash to help pay off its debt. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.