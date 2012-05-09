FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic Development Bank plans up to $1 bln sukuk
May 9, 2012

Islamic Development Bank plans up to $1 bln sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 9 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank plans to raise up to $1 billion by issuing a sukuk, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asked about media reports quoting IDB president Ahmad Mohamed Ali as saying the Jeddah-based multinational lender plans to raise between $500 million and $1 billion through a sukuk, the spokesman said: “That’s true.”

A senior official at the IDB’s treasury department was not immediately available to provide details. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

