FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IDB plans up to $1 bln sukuk issue in June
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

IDB plans up to $1 bln sukuk issue in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to issue $500 million to $1 billion worth of Islamic bonds or sukuk in June, the bank’s chairman Ahmad Mohamed Ali said late on Tuesday.

“IDB practice is usually a five-year issue in the amount range between $500 million and $1 billion, so in June it will be in this range, as usual,” Ali told Reuters in an interview.

He said the Jeddah-based operation was currently in talks with the banks that will arrange the deal that would be global, indicating the sukuk would be 144a-compliant and, therefore, open to investors from the United States. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.