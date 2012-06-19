FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Islamic Development Bank prices $800 mln 5-yr sukuk
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Islamic Development Bank prices $800 mln 5-yr sukuk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sukuk size increased to $800 mln from $750 mln

* Sukuk carries profit rate of 1.357 pct

* Saudi-based IDB is rated AAA (Adds final pricing, new size)

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) priced an $800 million five-year sharia-compliant bond, or sukuk, on Tuesday, lead arrangers said, in its first public debt issuance in over a year.

The size of the sukuk was increased to $800 million from $750 million at launch, indicating string demand for the sale, and the issue carries a profit rate of 1.357 percent.

The sukuk priced at a spread of 40 basis points over midswaps.

Qatar’s Barwa Bank, BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered are joint lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal.

Abu Dhabi-based lender Al Hilal joined the deal as co-lead manager.

IDB, rated AAA, last tapped debt markets in May 2011, when it priced a $750 million five-year sukuk at a spread of 35 basis points over midswaps to yield 2.35 percent.[ID: nLDE74H1NW] (Reporting by David French; Writing by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.