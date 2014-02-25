FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic Development Bank aims to price benchmark sukuk on Thursday
February 25, 2014

Islamic Development Bank aims to price benchmark sukuk on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Islamic Development Bank is aiming to price a benchmark-sized Islamic bond issue on Thursday after releasing initial price guidance for a five-year deal, a document from lead managers showed.

The supranational lender set initial guidance at mid-to-high 20s over midswaps, the document said on Tuesday.

While no definitive size has been set for the issue, the first from the AAA-rated bank since May, the document said that it was expected to be benchmark-sized - which is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.

The banks arranging the transaction are CIMB, Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Natixis, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

