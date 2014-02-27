FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic Development Bank launches $1.5 bln five-year sukuk
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Islamic Development Bank launches $1.5 bln five-year sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has launched a $1.5 billion, five-year sukuk issue which will price shortly, a document from lead managers said on Thursday.

The transaction, the AAA-rated lender’s first in 2014, will price at a spread of 23 basis points over midswaps, the document said.

Pricing is inside the guidance given by lead managers on Tuesday, which indicated that a benchmark-sized sukuk would price in the mid-to-high 20s over the same benchmark.

Benchmark-sized is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.

The banks arranging the transaction are CIMB, Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Natixis, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

