4 months ago
April 19, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 4 months ago

Istanbul Bourse head says in talks with Saudi IDB to sell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 19 (Reuters) - The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is in talks with Turkey's Istanbul Bourse to buy a stake, the bourse chairman said on Wednesday, adding that they wanted to complete the negotiations by year-end.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference, Himmet Karadag also said that once the talks with IDB are completed the Istanbul Bourse aimed to look into the possibility of an IPO. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

