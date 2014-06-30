FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli businessman Dankner faces trial for securities fraud
June 30, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli businessman Dankner faces trial for securities fraud

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 30 (Reuters) - Tel Aviv’s district attorney has indicted Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner and conglomerate IDB Holding Corp for securities fraud, the Justice Ministry said on Monday.

Dankner and a securities trader are accused by the Israel Securities Authority of trying to artificially inflate IDB’s share price to help ensure the success of a sale of shares and warrants in February 2012. Dankner was IDB’s controlling shareholder at the time.

The charges against Dankner carry a possible prison sentence. He has denied any wrongdoing.

One of Israel’s largest holding companies, IDB and its various units hold stakes in Cellcom, Israel’s largest mobile phone operator, Super-Sol, the country’s biggest supermarket chain, and real estate developer Property & Building .

Dankner lost control of IDB when Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain and his Israeli partner Moti Ben-Moshe group won support from 75 percent of bondholders and bank creditors for a takeover as part of a debt restructuring.

Israel’s securities regulator had already recommended an indictment. ($1 = 3.4363 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
