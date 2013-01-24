FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IDB Holding offers 500 mln shekel haircut to bondholders -report
January 24, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

IDB Holding offers 500 mln shekel haircut to bondholders -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nochi Dankner, the chairman of ailing Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding, has asked creditors to agree to a 500 million shekel ($134 million) debt settlement, financial daily Globes reported on Thursday.

In return for forfeiting the funds, Globes reported, Dankner will inject about half that amount into the company, give bondholders 10 percent equity in IDB Holding and, as collateral, a lien on half the shares of subsidiary IDB Development.

IDB Holding has net debt of 1.8 billion shekels.

IDB, one of Israel’s largest holding companies, did not comment on the report.

Its various units hold key stakes in Cellcom, Israel’s largest mobile phone operator, Super-Sol, the country’s biggest supermarket chain, and real estate developer Property & Building.

IDB has been hard hit by a drop in profit at Cellcom, which is facing fierce competition in the mobile phone sector, and at Super-Sol, which has suffered from slowing economic growth.

$1 = 3.72 shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

