Israel's Dankner deposits money ahead of IDB court hearing

TEL AVIV, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of indebted Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp and his partner deposited 520 million shekels ($145 million) with a trustees’ account and a court to meet a requirement ahead of a decisive hearing on Sunday.

Last week, the Tel Aviv District Court gave IDB’s chairman, Nochi Dankner, a deadline whereby he was required to deposit 500 million shekels by Aug. 25, or control of IDB would be taken from him and transferred to the company’s bondholders.

Dankner has partnered with Ukranian businessman Alexander Granovsky, who plans to take over IDB by acquiring mobile technology firm Emblaze through investment firm BGI Investments and using its cash reserve.

Under a plan that still needs court approval, Emblaze would inject 826 million shekels ($232 million) into IDB Holding, provided IDB first settles its obligations to its creditors. A new company would be set up that would be 70.3 percent owned by Emblaze and 29.7 percent by Dankner.

In its notice to the stock exchange on Sunday, IDB said Dankner and Granovsky intend to submit an improved offer for a debt settlement and hold talks with the company’s trustees and representatives of the bondholders.

Separately, Argentine businessman Eduardo Elsztain is in talks with bondholders of IDB Holding to invest 770 million shekels in subsidiary IDB Development in exchange for a 50.5 percent stake.

Many of the companies IDB owns have been hit by slowing economic growth and increased competition. IDB Holding owes bondholders 2 billion shekels and IDB Development owes a further 5.8 billion shekels.

Bondholders of both companies have proposed a debt restructuring that would oust Dankner and give them full control of a combined company.

IDB controls Cellcom, Israel’s leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance.