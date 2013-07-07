REFILE-IDB Holding to present new debt restructuring to Israeli court

(Refiles to fix IDB ric)

TEL AVIV, July 7 (Reuters) - Indebted Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding will present a new proposal for a debt restructuring to a Tel Aviv court on Sunday after it confirmed that Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain has backed out of a planned investment of $75 million.

Elsztain’s investment had been crucial to a previous debt restructuring that IDB, which controls some of Israel’s leading companies, had presented to its bondholders.

An industry source had told Reuters on Friday that Elsztain had decided not to go ahead with the investment.

“The company is holding talks with other investors,” IDB said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The key points in the new debt restructuring proposal have already been presented to representatives of its bondholders, IDB said.

IDB Holding owes 2 billion shekels ($549 million) while its unit IDB Development owes 5.8 billion shekels. Bondholders have proposed a debt restructuring that would oust IDB Holding Chairman Nochi Dankner and give them full control of a combined company.

A Tel Aviv court has set a late August deadline for IDB to sell its stake in Clal Insurance, one of Israel’s biggest insurers, to enable it to meet payments to its debt holders.

IDB controls Cellcom, Israel’s leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance and its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

Many of the companies have been hard hit by a combination of slowing economic growth and increased competition.