REFILE-Tel Aviv Stock Exchange halts trade in IDB Holding

TEL AVIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange halted trade in shares of conglomerate IDB Holding Corp on Wednesday, saying the company plans to issue a statement regarding media reports.

Israeli media have been reporting in recent days that Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain is set to buy a stake in Ganden Investments, the private company through which IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner controls IDB.

Debt-strapped IDB, which has been selling off its assets in recent months, earlier this month reported a huge second-quarter loss that raised concerns it may not be able to pay its debts and included a “going concern” warning in its quarterly results. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)