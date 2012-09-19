FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Tel Aviv Stock Exchange halts trade in IDB Holding
September 19, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Tel Aviv Stock Exchange halts trade in IDB Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of Elsztain)

TEL AVIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange halted trade in shares of conglomerate IDB Holding Corp on Wednesday, saying the company plans to issue a statement regarding media reports.

Israeli media have been reporting in recent days that Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain is set to buy a stake in Ganden Investments, the private company through which IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner controls IDB.

Debt-strapped IDB, which has been selling off its assets in recent months, earlier this month reported a huge second-quarter loss that raised concerns it may not be able to pay its debts and included a “going concern” warning in its quarterly results. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)


