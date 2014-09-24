FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IDBI says has near $328 mln exposure to cos affected by coal ruling
September 24, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

India's IDBI says has near $328 mln exposure to cos affected by coal ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indian state-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd has close to 20 billion rupees ($328 million) loan exposure to companies affected by a Supreme Court order scrapping coal blocks but not all of it will be problematic, the lender’s head said on Wednesday.

“We are assessing,” M.S. Raghavan, chairman and managing director of IDBI Bank, told Reuters after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

IDBI Bank shares were down 5.3 percent by 0924 GMT compared to a flat performance in the NSE index. The banking sector index fell about 1 percent. ($1 = 60.9650 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)

