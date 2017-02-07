MUMBAI Feb 7 India's IDBI Bank Ltd
reported its third-quarter net loss widened to 22.55 billion
rupees ($335 million) as provisions for bad loans surged.
The state-run bank, in which the government wants to cede
majority control in a test case for reforms in the sector, had
reported a net loss of 21.84 billion rupees for the year-ago
quarter.
Provisions for bad loans jumped to 23.57 billion rupees for
the three months to Dec. 31, 2016, from 17.15 billion rupees a
year earlier. Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans
rose to 15.16 percent as at end-December, from 13.05 percent in
September, and 8.94 percent from a year earlier.
Shares in IDBI Bank were 2.3 percent lower as of 0922 GMT in
a Mumbai market that was down 0.5 percent.
United Bank of India, a smaller state-run lender
which also reported third-quarter results on Tuesday, saw its
net profit rising.
($1 = 67.3975 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)