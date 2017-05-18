FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
India's IDBI Bank Q4 net loss widens to $495 mln as bad loans surge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 3 months ago

India's IDBI Bank Q4 net loss widens to $495 mln as bad loans surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian state-run IDBI Bank reported fourth-quarter net loss widened to 32 billion rupees ($495.1 million) as bad loans soared, sending its shares down more than 8 percent.

That compared with a net loss of 17.36 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 21.25 percent as at end-March, from 15.16 percent in December, and 10.98 percent in March 2016.

India's central bank recently initiated "prompt corrective action" on IDBI, which the lender said was due to high bad loans and negative return on assets. ($1 = 64.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.