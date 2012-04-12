FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India IDBI Bank may consider raising $2.5 bln by Jan
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

India IDBI Bank may consider raising $2.5 bln by Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - India’s IDBI Bank may consider raising its offshore fund raising plan to least $2.5 billion overseas by January from $1.5 billion now, Executive Director Melwyn Regi told reporters.

The bank has so far raised $720 million as part of the $1.5 billion plan and is looking at some new markets to raise more funds, Rego said.

“We want to diversify our sources of funds so as to achieve cost reduction,” he added. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.