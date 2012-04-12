India IDBI Bank may consider raising $2.5 bln by Jan

MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - India’s IDBI Bank may consider raising its offshore fund raising plan to least $2.5 billion overseas by January from $1.5 billion now, Executive Director Melwyn Regi told reporters.

The bank has so far raised $720 million as part of the $1.5 billion plan and is looking at some new markets to raise more funds, Rego said.

“We want to diversify our sources of funds so as to achieve cost reduction,” he added. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)