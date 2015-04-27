FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interactive Data Corp owners plan sale or IPO-source
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 27, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Interactive Data Corp owners plan sale or IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Private equity owners of Interactive Data Corp plan to appoint financial advisers over the next few weeks to explore a sale or an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The financial information provider is seeking a valuation of more than $5 billion including debt, the source said.

IDC was taken private in 2010 by Silver Lake Group LLC and Warburg Pincus LLC for $3.4 billion in cash. IDC took on $2 billion in debt as part of the deal.

Silver Lake and Warburg Pincus together own 96 percent of IDC’s capital stock as of March 4, according to the company’s latest annual report.

The remaining is held by the company’s management.

IDC provides financial data to clients who subscribe to its fixed-income evaluations, real-time market data, trading infrastructure services, and analytics.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru and and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.