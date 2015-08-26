FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PC shipments to fall 8.7 pct this year - IDC
August 26, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

PC shipments to fall 8.7 pct this year - IDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Research firm International Data Corp forecast a steeper fall in PC shipments in 2015 due to a large inventory of notebooks and the impact of a strong dollar, and said demand would not stabilize until 2017.

IDC expects shipments to fall 8.7 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of a decline of 6.2 percent.

IDC said it had expected the second quarter to be a transition period as vendors prepare for Windows 10 systems in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

