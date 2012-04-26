FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Idea sees 2012/13 capex at $665 mln
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 26, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

India's Idea sees 2012/13 capex at $665 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular, India’s third-largest mobile phone carrier by revenue, expects a capital expenditure of 35 billion rupees ($665 million) in the year to March 2013, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Akshaya Moondra said the capex guidance excludes any potential payment for radio spectrum. Earlier, Idea reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with estimates, on higher interest costs.

$1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.