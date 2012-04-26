India's Idea sees 2012/13 capex at $665 mln

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular, India’s third-largest mobile phone carrier by revenue, expects a capital expenditure of 35 billion rupees ($665 million) in the year to March 2013, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Akshaya Moondra said the capex guidance excludes any potential payment for radio spectrum. Earlier, Idea reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with estimates, on higher interest costs.