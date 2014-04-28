FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Idea Q4 net profit jumps 90 pct, beating estimates
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 28, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

India's Idea Q4 net profit jumps 90 pct, beating estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd, India’s third-biggest mobile phone carrier, reported a 90 percent jump in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, on higher voice call prices.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate and nearly a fifth owned by Malaysia’s Axiata, said consolidated net profit rose to 5.9 billion rupees ($97.3 million) for its fourth quarter ended March 31, from 3.1 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Idea to report a net profit of 5.25 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Matt Driskill and Anand Basu)

