FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vodafone India, Idea Cellular in exploratory merger talks - CNBC TV18
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 23, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Vodafone India, Idea Cellular in exploratory merger talks - CNBC TV18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc's Indian arm is in exploratory talks around a possible merger with its smaller domestic rival Idea Cellular, according to a CNBC TV18 report on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

A spokesman for Vodafone India, India's No. 2 mobile carrier by market share, declined to comment on the report. A spokeswoman for Idea also declined to comment on the matter.

Shares in Idea, the country's No. 3 operator, rose 5.7 percent in afternoon trading following the news.

Writing by Devidutta Tripathy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.