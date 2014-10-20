FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Idea Cellular Q2 profit up 69 percent
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 20, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

India's Idea Cellular Q2 profit up 69 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - India’s Idea Cellular Ltd posted a 69 percent rise in quarterly profit as the country’s No.3 mobile operator added subscribers faster than competitors and saw more customers use data plans.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate and nearly a fifth-owned by Malaysia’s Axiata, earned 7.56 billion rupees in the second quarter ended September, compared with 4.48 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected Idea to report a net profit of 6.65 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed 4.7 percent up at 161.45 rupees on Monday. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.