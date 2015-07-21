FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Idea Cellular Q1 net profit jumps 28 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

India's Idea Cellular Q1 net profit jumps 28 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - India’s Idea Cellular Ltd posted on Tuesday a better-than-expected 28 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher data revenue, and said it would introduce 4G LTE services in 10 service areas next year.

Net profit was 9.3 billion rupees ($146.36 million) in the quarter ended June 30, its fiscal first, compared with 7.28 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a net profit of 9.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, posted consolidated revenues of 87.98 billion rupees, 16.3 percent higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.