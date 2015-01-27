Idea Cellular posts 64 pct profit rise as subscriber numbers grow

Jan 27 (Reuters) - India’s Idea Cellular Ltd posted a 64 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added more subscribers than rivals did.

Idea Cellular, the first telecoms carrier to report results for the December quarter, said it earned 7.67 billion Indian rupees ($125.57 million) in its third quarter, compared with 4.7 billion rupees in the same quarter last year.

The company added 2.58 million subscribers in December, more than rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India.

The company’s total revenue rose to 80.17 billion rupees, up from 66.13 billion last year.