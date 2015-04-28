FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Idea Cellular Q4 profit jumps 60 pct
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 28, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

India's Idea Cellular Q4 profit jumps 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - India’s Idea Cellular Ltd on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected 60 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher data revenue and strong subscriber growth.

Net profit was 9.42 billion rupees ($149.2 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with 5.90 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a net profit of 8.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, posted consolidated net sales of 83.97 billion rupees, about 20 percent higher than a year earlier. ($1 = 63.1450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.