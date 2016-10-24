FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-India's Idea Cellular Q2 profit slumps amid fierce competition
#Corrections News
October 24, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-India's Idea Cellular Q2 profit slumps amid fierce competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes paragraph 1 and 3 to clarify revenue rose, not fell and also to show that profit fell due to higher finance costs)

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - India's third-largest telecoms operator, Idea Cellular Ltd, on Monday posted an 88 percent slump in second-quarter profit due to higher finance costs.

Idea posted a consolidated net profit of 914.6 million rupees ($13.68 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 7.62 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The profit missed an average estimate of 1.55 billion rupees from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 92.99 billion rupees, and finance charges more than tripled to 10.04 billion.

$1 = 66.8499 Indian rupees Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Amrutha Gayathri

