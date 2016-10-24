FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Idea Cellular profit slumps on competition, costs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 24, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Idea Cellular profit slumps on competition, costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on results, comments from analyst)

By Sankalp Phartiyal

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-largest telecoms operator by revenue, reported an 88 percent slump in second- quarter profit as competition from a new wireless carrier and higher costs weighed.

Jio, a venture backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, has shaken up country's telecom sector with free voice and data plans until Dec. 31, forcing carriers such as Idea to cut tariffs to retain clients.

Idea's spend on expanding its network in India also contributed to the decline in profit.

Idea reported a consolidated net profit of 914.6 million rupees ($13.68 million) in the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 7.62 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Analysts had, on average, expected a profit of 1.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Idea "remains vulnerable to competition given (its) relatively smaller scale and high leverage," Citi said in a note after the results.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 93 billion rupees from a year ago, but fell nearly 2 percent on a sequential basis, due to declines in voice minutes, and cheaper data and voice plans.

Average revenue per user for voice services fell 6.2 percent on a sequential basis to 122 rupees.

Expenditure increased 14.9 percent to 84.1 billion rupees from a year earlier, and finance charges more than tripled to 10.04 billion rupees.

Idea shares closed 4 percent lower ahead of results in a broader Mumbai market that eked out meagre gains.

$1 = 66.8499 Indian rupees Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.