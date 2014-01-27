FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Idea Cellular Q3 net profit doubles, but misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 27, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

India's Idea Cellular Q3 net profit doubles, but misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd’s quarterly net profit doubled as it benefited from reduced competition and an increase in voice call prices in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market by customers, but missed analysts’ estimates.

India’s No.3 cellular carrier by revenue and customers reported consolidated net profit of 4.68 billion rupees ($75 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December, compared with 2.29 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, to report a consolidated net profit of 5.13 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

$1 = 62.4900 rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.