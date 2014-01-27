India's Idea Cellular Q3 net profit doubles, but misses estimates

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd’s quarterly net profit doubled as it benefited from reduced competition and an increase in voice call prices in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market by customers, but missed analysts’ estimates.

India’s No.3 cellular carrier by revenue and customers reported consolidated net profit of 4.68 billion rupees ($75 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December, compared with 2.29 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, to report a consolidated net profit of 5.13 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters StarMine.