FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Idea Q4 net profit falls 13 pct as expected
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 26, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 5 years

India's Idea Q4 net profit falls 13 pct as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular, India’s third-largest mobile phone carrier by revenue, reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit in line with estimates on higher interest costs.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit fell to 2.4 billion rupees ($45.6 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March, from 2.75 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll of 19 brokerages had on average expected a net profit of 2.41 billion rupees for Idea, India’s fourth-ranked in terms of subscribers. The company had about 113 million mobile customers as of March.

Malaysia’s Axiata owns about a fifth of Idea.

$1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.