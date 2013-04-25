FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Idea Cellular sees FY14 capex of 35 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 25, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

India's Idea Cellular sees FY14 capex of 35 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Indian mobile phone operator Idea Cellular plans to spend 35 billion rupees ($643.66 million) as capital expenditure in the fiscal year that started this month, it said on Thursday.

The forecast excludes any payout related to mobile phone airwaves. The company had planned capital expenditure of 30 billion rupees for the previous fiscal year.

Earlier on Thursday, it reported a better-than-expected 30 percent rise in quarterly profit.

$1 = 54.3762 Indian rupees Reporting by Swati Pandey and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.