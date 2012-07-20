FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Idemitsu Australia coal licence extended to 2033
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 20, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Idemitsu Australia coal licence extended to 2033

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Friday its Boggabri coal mine has been given an approval to extend its mining licence to 2033, while other firms have cut operations there due to sliding thermal coal prices.

The New South Wales Planning Assessment Commission also allowed the Boggabri mine to double production to 7 million tonnes a year, a company spokesman said.

Global miner Rio Tinto this week became the latest firm to cut coal mining jobs in Australia as miners face a squeeze from rising wage, equipment and fuel bills, new taxes, growing coal exports from the United States, and softer demand in China.

Currently, Idemitsu, Japan’s third-largest oil refiner, produces some 10 million tonnes a year of thermal and coking coals in Australia for exports mainly to Asia. (Reporting by Risa Maeda, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.