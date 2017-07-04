TOKYO, July 4 Shares in Japan's Idemitsu Kosan
Co Ltd plunged 12 percent early on Tuesday after the
refiner said it would issue new stock to raise $1.2 billion in a
move that would sharply dilute shareholders' stakes.
Idemitsu said after the market closed on Monday that it
would sell 48 million new shares, equivalent to about a third of
its outstanding shares, in a move immediately opposed by the
founding family, which is trying to block management's plan to
merge with smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK.
Idemitsu's planned share issuance would reduce the family's
stake to about 26 percent, from over a third, a calculation by
Thomson Reuters showed, taking away the family's right to veto a
merger.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)