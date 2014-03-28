Idera says drug safe, well tolerated in skin disease study

March 28 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug for an inflammatory skin disease was found safe and well tolerated by patients after 12 weeks of treatment in a mid-stage trial.

The company’s shares rose about 40 percent to $5.40 in premarket trading on Friday.

Idera said there were no treatment-related discontinuations or severe adverse events reported in the 32 patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis enrolled in the study. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)