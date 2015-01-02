FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDEX acquires pivotal algorithm and patents for touch fingerprint sensors
January 2, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IDEX acquires pivotal algorithm and patents for touch fingerprint sensors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Idex ASA :

* IDEX aquires pivotal algorithm and patents for touch fingerprint sensorss

* Says consideration to purchase patents and algorithm software source code is structured as a royalty based transaction with a guaranteed minimum, of which $2 million will be paid in cash imminently

* Says further $2.5 million is guaranteed through minimum royalty payments over a maximum period of five years

* Says seller, Roger Bauchspies, is retained as a consultant by Idex ASA to further enhance algorithm and intellectual property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
