BRIEF-IDEX acquires pivotal algorithm and patents for touch fingerprint sensors

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Idex ASA :

* IDEX aquires pivotal algorithm and patents for touch fingerprint sensorss

* Says consideration to purchase patents and algorithm software source code is structured as a royalty based transaction with a guaranteed minimum, of which $2 million will be paid in cash imminently

* Says further $2.5 million is guaranteed through minimum royalty payments over a maximum period of five years

* Says seller, Roger Bauchspies, is retained as a consultant by Idex ASA to further enhance algorithm and intellectual property