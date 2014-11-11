BRIEF-Idex enters into memorandum of understanding with Amkor

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Idex ASA

* Enters into memorandum of understanding with Amkor Technology to formalize a strategic mass volume manufacturing partnership for fingerprint sensors

* Says the agreement enables competitive commercialization of Idex’s fingerprint sensor technology by leveraging Amkor’s manufacturing capabilities for Idex fingerprint sensors

* Says enables Idex to service multiple OEM's and strengthens commercialization phase for mass volume execution