BRIEF-IDEX in cooperation and non exclusive supply deal with FocalTech systems

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Idex ASA

* Says enters into a strategic agreement to supply swipe fingerprint sensors to FocalTech Systems

* Says cooperation and non exclusive supply deal will enable two companies to jointly target growing fingerprint sensor market with a strong focus on china region

* Says new smartfinger swipe sensor solution will be broadly marketed during Q4 2014 to secure product insertion and volume deployment in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)