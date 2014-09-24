FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDEX in cooperation and non exclusive supply deal with FocalTech systems
September 24, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IDEX in cooperation and non exclusive supply deal with FocalTech systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Idex ASA

* Says enters into a strategic agreement to supply swipe fingerprint sensors to FocalTech Systems

* Says cooperation and non exclusive supply deal will enable two companies to jointly target growing fingerprint sensor market with a strong focus on china region

* Says new smartfinger swipe sensor solution will be broadly marketed during Q4 2014 to secure product insertion and volume deployment in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

