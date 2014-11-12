FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Idex Q3 revenue down to NOK 182,000
#IT Services & Consulting
November 12, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Idex Q3 revenue down to NOK 182,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Idex ASA

* Q3 revenue 182,000 Norwegian crowns versus 535,000 crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 28.8 million crowns versus loss 18.7 million crowns

* Q3 pretax loss 27.5 million crowns versus loss 19 million crowns

* Analysts estimate 300-350 million crowns mobile terminals with fingerprint sensors by late 2014 and by 2020 this is expected to grow to 1.4 billion crowns

* Says is on target for sampling second-generation touch sensor in first half of 2015

* Says expects continued rapid mass-market adoption of fingerprint sensors on consumer devices and cards resulting from the critical mass of smartphone adoption

* Sampling of swipe sensors implemented in glass is expected in 2015

* Says increased demand for swipe is also expected in 2015 for mid/low end devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
