UPDATE 1-Idex results miss estimates on weak European business

July 23 (Reuters) - Pump maker Idex Corp posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results as it experienced weakness in Europe, and cut its full-year profit forecast.

The company now expects full-year earnings of between $2.65 and $2.70 per share, excluding items, below its earlier forecast of $2.80 to $2.85 per share. Analysts were looking at a profit of $2.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Idex, which sells an array of pumps, flow meters and other engineered products, said the order trends have been volatile due to the uncertainty in Europe and China.

Europe accounted for 27 percent of Idex’s total sales in 2011.

Net income rose to $54.4 million, or 65 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $50.2 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 67 cents per share, below analysts’ expectations of 71 cents. Sales were up about 9 percent at $494.1 million, but still below expectations of $503.4 million.

Peers Dover Corp and Gardner Denver Inc also cut their full-year profit forecast on poor demand in Europe and lower shipments of pressure pumps.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois based company, which has a market value of $3.16 billion, closed at $36.79 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.