FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Idex results miss estimates on weak European business
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 11:09 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Idex results miss estimates on weak European business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.67 vs est $0.71

* Q2 sales $494.1 mln vs est $503.4 mln

* Sees FY EPS $2.65-$2.70 vs est $2.81

July 23 (Reuters) - Pump maker Idex Corp posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results as it experienced weakness in Europe, and cut its full-year profit forecast.

The company now expects full-year earnings of between $2.65 and $2.70 per share, excluding items, below its earlier forecast of $2.80 to $2.85 per share. Analysts were looking at a profit of $2.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Idex, which sells an array of pumps, flow meters and other engineered products, said the order trends have been volatile due to the uncertainty in Europe and China.

Europe accounted for 27 percent of Idex’s total sales in 2011.

Net income rose to $54.4 million, or 65 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $50.2 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 67 cents per share, below analysts’ expectations of 71 cents. Sales were up about 9 percent at $494.1 million, but still below expectations of $503.4 million.

Peers Dover Corp and Gardner Denver Inc also cut their full-year profit forecast on poor demand in Europe and lower shipments of pressure pumps.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois based company, which has a market value of $3.16 billion, closed at $36.79 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.