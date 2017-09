Aug 12 (Reuters) - Idex ASA : * Idex wins first touch fingerprint sensor design win from a second tier Asian

Mobile OEM for a flagship smartphone * Asian second tier Mobile OEM has selected Idex for smartphone flagship model

with a launch date scheduled for Q4 2014 * Says in line with industry practice, the OEM wishes to remain undisclosed at

this stage * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage