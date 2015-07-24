FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IDFC gets banking licence from Reserve Bank of India
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
July 24, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

IDFC gets banking licence from Reserve Bank of India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cashier (L) counts currency notes as customers wait inside a bank in Hyderabad March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - IDFC Ltd(IDFC.NS) said on Friday the Reserve Bank of India had granted banking licence to the financial company, making it the second lender to enter the banking sector after more than a decade.

Indian microfinance company Bandhan Financial Services and Mumbai-based IDFC were the only two companies to be granted preliminary bank permits last year. Yes Bank (YESB.NS) was the last bank to be set up, in 2004.

Bandhan said in June it would launch banking operations in August.

Millions of people in India do not have access to formal banking services.

The move to grant new permits marked the start of a cautious experiment to create more competition in a sector dominated by state lenders, many of which are reluctant to expand into rural areas or towns where banking penetration is low.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.