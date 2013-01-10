FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's IDFC plans to raise at least 3 bln rupees via bonds
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

India's IDFC plans to raise at least 3 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India’s IDFC Ltd is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($54.69 million) via three-year bonds at 8.85 percent, four sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Axis Bank, Nomura, ICICI Bank, Darashaw, Trust Capital, Deutsche Bank and ING Vysya Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the sources said.

Besides appointing arrangers, IDFC was also seen selling bonds directly to investors, they added. ($1 = 54.8550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.