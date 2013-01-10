India's IDFC plans to raise at least 3 bln rupees via bonds

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India’s IDFC Ltd is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($54.69 million) via three-year bonds at 8.85 percent, four sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Axis Bank, Nomura, ICICI Bank, Darashaw, Trust Capital, Deutsche Bank and ING Vysya Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the sources said.

Besides appointing arrangers, IDFC was also seen selling bonds directly to investors, they added. ($1 = 54.8550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)