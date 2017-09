(Changes headline to include additional info) Feb 2 (Reuters) - IDFC Ltd : * Says has neither made any investment nor made any firm commitment to invest in the payment bank of the Future Group unconditionally * IDFC and Biyani are coming together to build an alliance * IDFC may acquire a small equity stake in Future's payment bank * Source text:bit.ly/18GOEcY * Further company coverage

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru