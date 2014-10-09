FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IDFC Alternatives raises $902 mln for second infra fund
October 9, 2014

India's IDFC Alternatives raises $902 mln for second infra fund

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - IDFC Alternatives Ltd, the private equity arm of India’s IDFC Ltd, said on Thursday it had raised 55 billion rupees ($902.4 million) for its second fund investing in infrastructure assets in the country.

The fund includes a commitment of about $90 million from IDFC, while about $810 million would come from outside investors, including from North America, Europe and the Middle East, IDFC said in a statement.

IDFC manages $3.4 billion assets and has investments in core infrastructure assets including Delhi International Airport, GMR Energy and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd, its website showed. ($1 = 60.9500 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

