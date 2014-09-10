FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

India's IDFC to launch up to $140 mln share sale on Wednesday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - India’s IDFC Ltd is set to launch a share sale to institutional investors on Wednesday to raise up to $140 million, two sources directly involved in the deal said.

The share sale is expected to be priced at an up to 6 percent discount to the stock’s Wednesday closing price of 144.90 rupees, said the sources, who declined to be named as the deal is not yet public.

IDFC declined comment.

IDFC, an infrastructure lender, is one of the two companies that won licences this year to set up banks.

$1 = 60.9400 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

