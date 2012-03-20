FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IDQ Holdings sells $220 mln notes
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-IDQ Holdings sells $220 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - IDQ Holdings, Inc on Tuesday sold $220
million of senior ecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $210 million. 	
    Jefferies & Company, Inc was the sole bookrunning manager
for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: IDQ HOLDINGS, INC.	
	
AMT $220 MLN    COUPON 11.5 PCT    MATURITY     4/1/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98       FIRST PAY   10/1/2012	
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 12.042 PCT   SETTLEMENT   3/27/2012	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

