German private equity firm Aurelius buys IDS from T-Systems

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - German private equity firm Aurelius on Tuesday said it was buying Individual Desktop Solutions GmbH (IDS), a specialist for on-site desktop services and solutions, from Deutsche Telekom’s IT unit T-Systems.

IDS’ focus on trends like cloud solutions and virtual workplaces will strengthen Aurelius’ information and communications technology, Aurelius said in a statement.

In 2013, 630 IDS employees generated revenues of 80 million euros ($109.94 million), Aurelius said. The transaction is due to be completed by mid-2014, it added.