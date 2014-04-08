FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German private equity firm Aurelius buys IDS from T-Systems
April 8, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

German private equity firm Aurelius buys IDS from T-Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - German private equity firm Aurelius on Tuesday said it was buying Individual Desktop Solutions GmbH (IDS), a specialist for on-site desktop services and solutions, from Deutsche Telekom’s IT unit T-Systems.

IDS’ focus on trends like cloud solutions and virtual workplaces will strengthen Aurelius’ information and communications technology, Aurelius said in a statement.

In 2013, 630 IDS employees generated revenues of 80 million euros ($109.94 million), Aurelius said. The transaction is due to be completed by mid-2014, it added.

$1 = 0.7277 Euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

