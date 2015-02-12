IEA elects chief economist Birol as exec director -Turkish Foreign Ministry

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) elected Fatih Birol as executive director, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Birol has served as chief economist at the IEA for the last nine of his 20-year tenure at the Paris-based agency. He is responsible for the IEA’s World Energy Outlook, the Foreign Ministry said in an e-mailed statement.

