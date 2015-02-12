FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IEA elects chief economist Birol as exec director -Turkish Foreign Ministry
#Energy
February 12, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) elected Fatih Birol as executive director, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Birol has served as chief economist at the IEA for the last nine of his 20-year tenure at the Paris-based agency. He is responsible for the IEA’s World Energy Outlook, the Foreign Ministry said in an e-mailed statement.

The IEA was not immediately reachable to confirm the appointment. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
